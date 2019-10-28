Bon Secours to purchase 3 southeastern Va. hospitals

CINCINNATI, OH. (WWBT) - Bon Secours Mercy Health has signed an asset purchase agreement with Community Health Systems, Inc. to transition ownership of three southeastern Virginia hospitals.
Bon Secours will acquire Southside Regional Medical Center, Southampton Memorial Hospital and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center.
The transaction will likely be completed by the end of 2019.
We are very pleased to have the opportunity to add three strong, dynamic hospitals to our southeast Virginia footprint,” said John Starcher, Bon Secours Mercy Health president and CEO, said in a release. “Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of the communities and patients we serve, and we look forward to welcoming Southside Regional Medical Center, Southampton Memorial Hospital and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center into our compassionate ministry. We have a unique opportunity to find synergies and work together to serve others.”
Bon Secours is one of the 20th largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country.
In the coming months, Bon Secours and Community Health Systems will work to finalize an agreement and complete integration plans for the coming year.
“Bon Secours Mercy Health is strategically focused on how we can best fulfill our Mission and meet the needs of our patients and communities,” said Starcher. “Southeastern Virginia is a very attractive growth market, and we look forward to continuing to invest in the health and well-being of area residents, while ensuring our facilities are places where associates want to work, clinicians want to practice, people seek wellness and communities thrive.”
