First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much of Central Virginia has a low threat for severe storms on Sunday, with a higher risk for severe storms in Southeastern Virginia.
There is a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather on Sunday for metro Richmond, the Northern Neck, Farmville, and Petersburg.
South and east of Petersburg there is a slight risk (2 out of 5) that includes Emporia, Wakefield, and Williamsburg to Norfolk. These locations have a better chance to see strong storms.
The primary threat with any storms on Sunday would be strong wind gusts, but an isolated brief/weak tornado cannot be ruled out, especially to the east of I-95.
If the frontal system that’s bringing us this storm threat is slower to cross the area than anticipated, or we see more sun than anticipated, the storm threat would increase.
The primary threat for severe storms looks to be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., but it could rain at any point between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
