’This is hard for me’: Family, community remember 15-year-old accidentally shot, killed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens gathered Friday night at the basketball courts, near Admiral Gravely Boulevard in Richmond, for a candlelight vigil to remember a 15-year-old Tyrone Williams who police say was accidentally shot and killed by a family member.
Underneath the hoop where Tyrone Williams Jr. dreamed of becoming a professional basketball player, the community gathered at a candlelight vigil to honor his life, which was cut short after he was shot by a relative 23-year-old Corey R. Lewis Jr. According to sources, the two were playing with a gun.
“People don’t realize this is hard for me,” Tyrone’s mother, Tashia Allen, said.
“He was the best son a father could ever ask for and the times when I was broken, he was helping hold me up” the teen’s father, Tyrone Williams Sr., said.
But rather than dwell on the tragedy, his family and friends chose to remember his talents.
“He always wanted to help me out whatever we was doing. ‘What you doing now pop-pop?’” Tyrone’s grandfather, Tyrone Taylor, said.
Tyrone’s high school didn’t want to miss their chance to honor a fellow student and friend, showering his family with support in a moment of silence.
Tyronne will be laid to rest on Monday.
