Teen charged for alleged rape of girl at high school; second teen charged for holding door shut

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two teens are now behind bars for an alleged rape incident in which one of them reportedly raped the girl, while the other held the door to the room shut.
Craig Henry, 18, and Bertrand Carrell, 19, are both facing charges of first degree rape and false imprisonment.
The arrest report states the victim says she was raped by a male student in her high school’s equipment room during track practice. The incident reported happened in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
The victim was interviewed at the Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center on June 27, at which time she reportedly said the incident happened during the 2017-18 school year (possibly in September). She says she approached Henry, the equipment manager, and asked for Saran wrap, which he said was in the equipment room. She claims when she went in the equipment room, Carrell was waiting inside and grabbed her as she walked in.
Carrell reportedly raped the victim while Henry held the door shut from the outside.
Police report a witness, who is currently the victim’s boyfriend, reported seeing Henry holding the door to the equipment room shut and saw the victim come out of the room crying, then later saw Carrell leave the room as well.
The report says Henry admitted during questioning that Carrell had asked him to bring one of the “track girls” into the equipment room where he was waiting. Henry also reportedly admitted after the victim asked for the Saran wrap, he told her to go to the equipment room, where he knew Carrell was waiting. Henry claims while holding the door shut, he could hear the victim yelling for Carrell to stop. He said he could also feel the victim pulling on the door trying to get out, the report states.
Henry claims once he heard the yelling and felt the pull on the door, he walked away because he didn’t want anything to do with the situation anymore. Henry further stated once the victim came out of the equipment room, she began crying and told him Carrell had sex with her.
