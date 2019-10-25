Virginia Beach Patriotic Festival lineup features Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - The Atlantic Union Bank Patriotic Festival has presented the 2020 show lineup.
The military celebration honors armed forces personnel and families at Virginia Beach, home to the largest military bases in the United States.
The festival, hailed the largest regional military celebration, features three days of national touring artist concerts, military expos and displays.
Performers include Jon Pardi with Cody Johnson, Dan + Shay with Runaway June and Dierks Bentley with Jon Langston.
The festival tuns from Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31 at the Virginia Beach oceanfront.
Pre-sale ticket purchases begin on Monday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.