UVA raises minimum wage for contractors to $15

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia announced on Thursday that it's raising the minimum wage for most of its contractors.
UVA and eight major vendors and raising the minimum wage for full-time contractors to $15 an hour. The school estimates the move will impact more than 800 employees.
With the move, UVA estimates 96% of employees working at the university will make at least the new minimum wage.
"It's just like in your personal budget, it's all about whether do you take a vacation or do you buy a new car? So it's pay the minimum wage of $15 dollars and that's what's important right now and so we've worked toward to achieve that," said Colette Sheehy of UVA Operations.
UVA does not anticipate a significant increase in tuition or meal plan rates as a result of the wage increase. The change will take effect on January 1, 2020.
