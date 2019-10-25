Social media posts show Central Va. students donning Confederate flags, using racist language

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A series of posts, including a video, of Riverbend High School students making inappropriate gestures and using racist language while wearing clothing depicting the Confederate flag is circulating on social media.
A spokesperson for the school system said they cannot comment on specific situations involving students because of federal and state privacy laws.
They also noted that students have the right to express themselves in a peaceful manner but cautioned that right must be balanced against the peaceful operation of the school environment. The statement went on to say they do not condone abusive language, discrimination or harassment.
Here’s one of the posts circulating social media. Note: the faces of the students involved have been blurred and derogatory language is blacked out.
Read the full statement below:
School Administration is aware of recent social media posts involving students making inappropriate gestures and derogatory statements while wearing clothing that depicted the Confederate Flag. Generally, students have the right to express themselves in a peaceful manner, but that right must be balanced against the peaceful operation of the school environment. Federal and state privacy laws prevent the school from commenting on any specific situations involving identifiable students.
School Administration will take steps to stop an actual disruption or to prevent a situation that reasonably may lead to a substantial and material disruption to the school environment, including taking relevant steps under the Student Code of Conduct or other School Board Policies on the prohibition of discrimination and harassment.
School Administration and Counselors are available to speak with students who may have concerns. The School and the Division do not condone or tolerate the use of abusive and insulting language, discrimination, or harassment. Our priority is always to provide a learning environment that is safe and welcoming for all students.
