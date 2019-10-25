The rise of student debt is hurting home ownership

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The rise of student debt is making home ownership more of a dream than a reality.
Clever Real Estate surveyed a thousand students and found almost half are putting off home ownership once they graduate by almost 7 years because of their loan debt.
53 percent of millennials expect to become homeowners by age 36, but realistically only 37 percent will own homes at all-- based on historical trends.
And get this-- most kids leave college with an average of $37,000 in debt according to the lastest figures from the Federal Reserve.
So, what you can do for your young kids now? Talk to them about how much college really costs. If you can steer them away from personal loans and have them stick to grants and scholarships and federal assistance. And encourage your kids to consider much more affordable community college first-- and then transferring after a year or two.
