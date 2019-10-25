RACC collects donations for dog with rock-filled stomach

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is attempting to remove several rocks from a dog’s stomach.
The shelter said the stray dog, named Mr. Flinstone, arrived at RACC two days ago and started vomiting rocks.
X-ray images show what appear to be a belly filled with large rocks or bones.
The rocks remain after 24 hours of IV treatment so RACC officials are going in to remove them.
Donations can be made towards Mr. Flinstone’s vet bill here.
