Performance of world-renowned Wurlitzer organ Friday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Wurlitzer organ inside the Byrd Theatre is the last theatre organ played on a consistent schedule in the Commonwealth!
The organ will be played throughout a showing of the 1930 silent film "The Phantom of the Opera."
All of the money raised through ticket sales goes to the restoration and preservation of the organ, which is valued at as much as $200,000, meaning repairs can be costly.
“It’s all very expensive work because it’s all had work, it’s all highly skilled work," said Bob Gulledge, Byrd Theatre house organist.
Friday night’s performance of “The Phantom of the Opera” starts at 7:30 at the Byrd Theatre on Cary Street.
