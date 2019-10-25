News to know for Oct. 25: California wildfires spread; Police search for hit-and-run driver; Former Gov. Wilder denies sexual misconduct

News to know for Oct. 25
By Tamia Mallory | October 25, 2019 at 7:11 AM EDT - Updated October 25 at 7:11 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It has been a long week, but Friday is finally here! The weather is still clear.

Pleasant Friday

Today’s forecast is partly to mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 70s.

Showers are likely to return Sunday, with rain likely in the afternoon and evening.

Mainly dry through Saturday, showers likely Sunday

Wildfires continue to spread in California

Many parts of California continue to sustain damage as wildfires spread across the state.

As many as 50,000 residents were under evacuation orders after fires broke out Thursday in the Santa Clarita area.

A fire in Geyserville also burned 49 buildings in Northern California.

Wildfires causing havoc in California

Louisa teen remains missing

The family of a missing Louisa teenage girl spoke out at a press conference on Thursday.

Isabel Hicks, 14, was last seen in her home on Monday. She is believed to be with 33-year-old Bruce Lynch of Bumpass, Virginia, in a silver-blue Toyota Matrix, with Virginia license plate tag VEM-9071.

"Isabel, I love you and I want you to come home and just let me know you’re OK,” Hicks’ mother, Cortney Lewis, said.

Anyone with information on where the teen is should call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466. You can also call the FBI at 804-261-1044 with information.

‘We want you to come home’: Search continues for missing teen believed to be with 33-year-old man

Vigil held for Richmond teen

Family and friends will gather today to remember a Richmond teen killed in an accidental shooting.

Tyrone Williams, 15, died on Sunday after being accidentally shot. Police charged a relative, 23-year-old Corey Lewis, with involuntary manslaughter.

The vigil will be held at 6 p.m. near the basketball court on Admiral Gravely Boulevard. The family asks that everyone bring a candle and blue and white balloons.

'A very respected young man’: Richmond leaders remember beloved teen killed in accidental shooting

Police searching for hit-and-run driver

Richmond police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after striking a pedestrian.

Police were called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Westminster Avenue. Officers found a man who had been hit by a grey SUV while crossing the street. Police said the vehicle then left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Former Gov. Wilder denies sexual misconduct

Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder publicly announced his innocence Thursday following an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

While the investigation found Wilder guilty of non-consensual sexual conduct, he was cleared of other allegations made by the student, including sexual exploitation, sex-based discrimination and retaliation.

“I was cleared of 3/4 of the allegations found against me,” Wilder said. He went on to appeal the finding of non-consensual sexual conduct.

Former Va. Gov. Doug Wilder proclaims innocence following sexual misconduct allegations

