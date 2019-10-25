Motorcyclist injured in south Richmond crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in south Richmond on Thursday evening.
Police were called around 8:16 p.m. to the 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.
At the scene, witnesses told officers that a man driving a motorcycle “collided with at least one vehicle that had made a turn into the lane the motorcycle...was traveling in just before the motorcycle made it to the intersection.”
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating.
