Meet the Candidates: All seats open in Chesterfield School Board race

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Following Election Day in Chesterfield County, there will be a new school board. All five seats are open, and 11 candidates are running for office.
For two hours Thursday night, the community heard from the candidates in a forum hosted by the Chesterfield Observer and The Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce.
“Other groups that have boards, when you have a complete turnover, you have challenges and opportunities that present themselves," said Danielle Fitz-Hugh with the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce. “Getting a collaborative team environment together, so the board can work together to move forward. Boards set the governing policies of organizations and school systems.”
The group of 11 includes educators, parents, former Chesterfield County students, attorneys and lifelong residents of the county.
Bermuda District:
- Ann Coker
- Will Ares
Clover Hill District:
- Dot Heffron
- J.E. Smith
- Arika Phillips
Dale District:
- Debbie Bailey
- Shedrick McCall Jr.
Matoaca District:
- Ryan Harter
- Denisha Potts
Midlothian District:
- Kathryn Haines
- Patrick Regan
They were asked about expanding year-round schools, teacher pay and retention, school safety, start times and they weighed in on who should be in charge of facilities maintenance in light of the Legionella investigation.
HOW WOULD YOU GO ABOUT FIXING THE TRANSPORTATION ISSUES?
WOULD YOU SUPPORT ALTERING OR ROLLING BACK THE SCHOOL START TIME CHANGES?
WOULD YOU EXPAND THE YEAR ROUND CALENDAR TO ALL TITLE I SCHOOLS?
WHO SHOULD OVERSEE THE SCHOOL FACILITIES MAINTENANCE?
