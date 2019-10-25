Man hides in dumpster, port-a-john trying to get away from police

ELIZABETH CITY, NC. (WWBT) - In an effort to escape police, a man hid in a dumpster and port-a-john in Elizabeth City, North Carolina on Oct. 24.
Police were called to the 300 block of Patrick Way just before 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, police searched the area and found a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier.
A second call came into police that said a man was hiding in a dumpster but then left it to hide in a port-a-john, a release said.
Officers went to the scene and the man, identified as 36-year-old Johnathan Brian Foskey, pushed open the port-a-john door and made a run for it towards a field.
Foskey led an officer on a foot chase and assaulted the officer while being taken into custody.
Foskey is charged with resisting delaying and resisting, delaying and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, assault on a government official, property damage, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, three counts communicating threats, felony assault by spitting, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He is being held in jail under a $500,000 secured bond.
