Hops in the Park beer craft festival to feature over 20 Virginia breweries

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - The Fifth Annual Hops in the Park will feature over 20 breweries from across the state.
The craft beer festival celebrates the state’s history agriculture and brewing, featuring several breweries, brewing demonstrations, a hops farming showcase, marketplace, food, music and history.
Recreated in the 17th Century Citie of Henricus, guests can enjoy over 40 beers, costumed historical interpreters and learn how the brewing process has transformed over time.
Bring the whole family along to enjoy local musicians, artisans, food trucks and children’s activities.
Admission to the event is free and beer tickets will be available for purchase. The event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 12 to 6 p.m. at Henricus Historical Park.
Guests are allowed to pre-purchase beer tickets online to “hop” the ticket line. The bundle also includes preferred parking, a Hops in the Park copper-plated mug and two free bonus general admission tickets to use at a later date.
Visit the Hops in the Park website for more information and follow Henricus Historical Park on Facebook for updates.
