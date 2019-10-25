Henrico Schools propose new elementary, expanded middle school as part of redistricting process

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is proposing adding a new elementary school in the Fairfield District and expanding a middle school as part of its ongoing redistricting efforts.
The school says the projects would be completed by the 2022-23 school year and would address overcrowding concerns.
The proposal was presented to the school board on Thursday night.
“The current redistricting process, originally slated to be implemented for the 2021-22 school year, may see some boundaries take effect in 2022-23 when the new construction is completed, or be phased in over two years, starting in 2021-22. This would prevent families from being moved more than once during the process,” a release said.
This was the first time HCPS proposed the new elementary school in the Fairfield District and the expansion of a middle school that is yet to be determined.
“As a result, the redistricting process will now include a change in order to populate the new elementary school and the larger middle school,” the release said.
HCPS says in order to allow for the proposed school construction, the new effective date of new redistricting boundaries might be delayed or phased over two years.
“Henrico County is acquiring land large enough for a new elementary school in the River Mill subdivision, in the Fairfield District. The subdivision is under construction in northern Henrico County, west of U.S. Route 1 and north of Interstate 295.,” a release said.
Two redistricting presentations will still be held on Nov. 7 at L. Douglas Wilder Middle School and on Nov. 13 at Mills Godwin High School. Both sessions will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.