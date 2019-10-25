Former teammates Jones, Sims set to face off as opposing head coaches

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake is a state football powerhouse. It’s produced many high level players, many of whom were coached and shaped by former Tigers’ head coach Richard Morgan. A number of Morgan’s former athletes are staying on the pigskin path after their playing days are finished. Two of them are Perry Jones and Phillip Sims, and that has set the stage for the Morgan Bowl on Friday night in Richmond.