First Alert: Tropical Depression Seventeen expected to form today

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tropical Depression Seventeen to develop over western Gulf of Mexico.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicates a 100% chance that there will be tropical development over the western Gulf of Mexico today. While it is expected to stay relatively weak with unlikely progression to tropical storm strength, its interaction with another system over the Southern Plains will make it a substantial rainfall-producer for parts of the Deep South and Mississippi Valley into the weekend.
Impacts for Virginia will be slow to occur, with late-weekend rain likely as a cold front helps carry the precipitation east.
