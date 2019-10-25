City of Richmond announces grant program for lead service line replacements

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In recognition of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (October 20 – 26, 2019), the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities (DPU) announces its Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Grant Program. This week raises awareness of lead poisoning and focuses on ways to reduce childhood exposure to lead, as lead can be especially harmful to children.
The Department of Public Utilities says water supplied by the city is safe and has won awards for its quality. The city also treats water with an inhibitor to help mitigate the possibility of lead being deposited in the pipes. But lead can get into tap water through home service piping, lead solder used in plumbing and some brass fixtures. Homes built prior to the mid-1980s may contain lead piping or other lead components that may result in small amounts of lead being deposited in the water that goes to homes.
The LSLR Grant Program helps homeowners get lead out of their homes by replacing lead water service lines. Financial assistance up to $2,500 can be awarded for direct costs for lead service line replacement. The grant program was introduced by DPU in 2018 and is now in its second phase. Richmond is one of three localities in the commonwealth to receive grant funding from the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water. “We recognize our responsibility and role in ensuring the public health of our community is always foremost. I’m especially proud of the work my team does in providing clean and safe drinking water and in administering this grant program. Collaborative partnerships, like this with the Virginia Department of Health, are essential with limited public funding and investment,” says Calvin D. Farr, Jr., DPU director.
DPU publishes a Consumer Confidence Report each year that highlights the quality of its drinking water. These reports are published on the website at www.richmondgov.com. Hard copies are available upon request. Additionally, water utility customers can request testing of their drinking water at any time.
