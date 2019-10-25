City of Richmond announces grant program for lead service line replacements

The LSLR Grant Program helps homeowners get lead out of their homes by replacing lead water service lines. Financial assistance up to $2,500 can be awarded for direct costs for lead service line replacement. The grant program was introduced by DPU in 2018 and is now in its second phase. Richmond is one of three localities in the commonwealth to receive grant funding from the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water. “We recognize our responsibility and role in ensuring the public health of our community is always foremost. I’m especially proud of the work my team does in providing clean and safe drinking water and in administering this grant program. Collaborative partnerships, like this with the Virginia Department of Health, are essential with limited public funding and investment,” says Calvin D. Farr, Jr., DPU director.