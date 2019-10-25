Charlottesville purchases 142 acres of land adjacent to ragged mountain

The city, with help from the Piedmont Environmental Council and the Virginia Department of Forestry, pursued and was awarded a federal USDA Community Forest Program grant through the U.S. Forest Service for $562,500 to purchase the land, and added $37,500 to bring the total paid to $600,000. The owner, Louisa Heyward, agreed to donate the remaining value of the land (a value over $500,000) at no cost. Her land gift is inspired by her mother’s generosity in giving land for public enjoyment, including trails around the reservoir and property in Lovingston. The Heywards previously donated the land for the future Hedgerow Park in Albemarle County just south of Interstate 64 from Ragged Mountain, and the property known as “Foxhaven Farm” now managed by UVA, as well as providing the land for the original lower parking lot at Ragged Mountain in the 1990’s.