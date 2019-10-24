Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in 2018 crash found in Spain

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 crash was located in Madrid, Spain.
On Aug. 16, 2018, Henrico police responded to the 2900 block of Parham Road near Tucker High School for a crash.
An investigation revealed a Nissan Murano was traveling north on Parham Road when it ran off the roadway.
Beverly Page Bourgeois, 59, was struck while working in her yard. She was taken to VCU Medical Center for the treatment of her injuries. She later passed away on Aug. 30, 2018 due to complications from injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Nissan, Osmaira Mendez Urdaneta, was charged with involuntary manslaughter on Nov. 1, 2018.
Urdaneta failed to appear on the first hearing of Oct. 25, 2018 at 11 a.m. in Henrico’s General District Court.
Henrico police continued their investigation into the incident with the assistance of federal partners.
Urdaneta left the United States and was taken into custody in Madrid, Spain. She has waived extradition and federal partners are coordinating the extradition order for her return to the United States.
Special Prosecutor R. Cerullo, Powhatan’s Assistant Commonwealth Attorney, will be prosecuting the case upon her arrival. At the time of the case, one of the attorneys in Henrico’s Commonwealth Attorney’s office was related to victim.
