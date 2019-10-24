Virginia man sentenced to 15 years for reproduction, possession of child porn

LOUDOUN, Va. (WWBT) - A Loudoun County man was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to child porn charges.
John Wayne Bruce Jr., 49, was sentenced to 15 years, 10 months in prison in Loudoun County Circuit Court after his guilty plea to three counts of reproductions and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
He also will be required to pay $1,300 in restitution and register as a sex offender.
Investigators with the Northern Virginia - D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force initially found Bruce trading child porn over a peer-to-peer network in 2017.
Officers executed a search warrant on Bruce’s house seeking evidence related to the possession and distribution of child porn. His computer and multiple digital storage devices were seized.
A forensic examination of the items revealed that Bruce had saved hundreds of video and image files of child porn onto two separate hard drives.
The child porn featured children as young as toddlers, many of whom have been identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as abuse victims in prior law investigations.
The case was investigated by the Virginia State Police as part of the Northern Virginia - D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
