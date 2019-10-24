Virginia man arrested for selling heroin, cocaine and fentanyl

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man is in jail, charged with selling heroin and cocaine. A charge for fentanyl possession and distribution is also pending.
Grady Washington, 30, of Lawrenceville, was the subject of an extensive drug investigation by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, numerous drug deals were made.
Washington was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at his home. He is charged with distribution of heroin and cocaine and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond.
Officials say fentanyl was also found in his home during a search. Charges for that are still pending.
