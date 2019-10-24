Virginia ABC to offer holiday discounts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are having a holiday party, you might want to stock up on some discounted spirits.
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will have Door Buster Days on Nov. 1-3 which will feature 20 percent off on 10 select 1.75 liter-size products purchased in stores while supplies last. Customers and licensees are limited to three bottles per product each day.
- Maker’s Mark Bourbon
- Bulleit Rye Whiskey
- Crown Royal Regal Apple Whiskey
- Hennessy VS Cognac
- Tanqueray Gin
- Hendrick’s Gin
- Captain Morgan Private Stock Rum
- Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch
- Ciroc Red Berry Vodka
- Stolichnaya Vodka
Then starting on Nov. 7, customers and licensees can save 20 percent on select 750 ml-size spirits in stores and online during “Spirited Thursdays.”
Each week until Dec. 19, except Thanksgiving Day, all stores will feature a one-day sale on five products of a different category each week. The category list in order is rums, vodkas, cognacs, bourbons, ryes and scotches.
