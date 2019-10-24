Thousand of ‘Pokémon’ enthusiasts expected to descend on Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the 2019 Pokémon Regional Championships coming to Richmond, thousand of players, supporters and fans are expected to be in the River City as competitors battle.
The championships are the weekend of Nov. 2-3 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
Pokémon Trading Card Game and video game players will compete for up to $50,000 in scholarships and prizes, including the title of Pokémon Regional Champion.
Players will also be competing for championship points to count towards a potential invite to the 2020 Pokémon World Championships in London, England next summer.
The event begins at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 2.
