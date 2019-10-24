8th graders explore careers at Mission Tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of eighth-graders in Central Virginia explored possible future career opportunities at Mission Tomorrow on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24
ChamberRVA’s annual Mission Tomorrow event brought over 12,000 public school eighth graders to the Richmond Raceway for an interactive career exploration with RVA’s employers.
“Nearly 13 thousand eighth grade students coming to learn about careers," said Mission Tomorrow chair, Bill Fiege. “Our workforce talks about needing a work force for the future and this is an opportunity for the business exhibitors to show off the careers that they have available.”
Nearly 150 area businesses set up hands-on booths for students on Thursday and Friday to visit and learn more about their industries and types of jobs available.
