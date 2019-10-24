Suspect in killing of Va. toddler found competent to stand trial

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) -- The man accused of the murder and sexual abuse of his girlfriend's toddler has been found competent to stand trial after undergoing a mental evaluation.
Preliminary hearing for McKenzie Hellman is set for December 20.
Hellman is facing multiple charges, which include the murder and sexual abuse of Steven Meek II, a 2-year-old who died after injuries he sustained while in Hellman's care.
Meek’s mother, Kayla Thomas, is also facing charges related to the abuse of her son. She was scheduled to make a plea October 16, but her case was continued until March 2020.
Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.