Snap a shot of RVA - it could end up on Congressman Donald McEachin’s Facebook page

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Congressman Donald McEachin is holding a photo contest for residents of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District.
Photos can submitted to VA04.projects@mail.house.gov by December 1, 2019 and must include your name and locality of residence. Any photo of a minor must be submitted by a parent/guardian of the minor, who agrees by submitting the photo to the same conditions in the previous sentence. Submitting a photo does not guarantee that it will be published.
“I know that there are many talented photographers throughout the Fourth District, and I look forward to sharing the beautiful scenes they capture, Congressman McEachin said in a pres released.
Selected photographs will be featured on Congressman McEachin’s website, social media, and in his Richmond, Suffolk and Washington, D.C. offices.
