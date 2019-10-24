Roanoke police issue Silver Alert for missing man suffering from dementia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7) - Roanoke police are asking for help finding a missing man.
81-year-old Charles George was last reported seen late Wednesday night at his home in the 2000 block of Dansbury Road NW. He was wearing a blue sweat shirt, gray sweat pants, black tennis shoes and his glasses.
Police say Mr. George suffers from dementia, and due to his condition and colder temperatures, would like to get him home to his family as soon as possible.
If you see him or know where he might be, you’re asked to call 911.
