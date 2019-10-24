Richmond hit-and-run leaves pedestrian injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a driver hit a person trying to cross the road and left the scene.
Police were called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Westminster Avenue.
Officers found a man who had been hit by a grey SUV while crossing the street. Police said the vehicle then left the scene.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
