Richmond hit-and-run leaves pedestrian injured

October 24, 2019 at 6:50 PM EDT - Updated October 24 at 6:56 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a driver hit a person trying to cross the road and left the scene.

Police were called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of Chamberlayne Avenue and Westminster Avenue.

Officers found a man who had been hit by a grey SUV while crossing the street. Police said the vehicle then left the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

