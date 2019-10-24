Police: Man robs business, leads police on foot chase

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Newport News man faces armed robbery charges after police say he robbed a Henrico business and then led police on a foot chase.
Larry Jason-Kenneth Atwater, 20, was arrested Wednesday following a robbery in Henrico’s east end.
Henrico police responded around 11:15 a.m. to a commercial business in the 4500 block of Williamsburg Road near S. Laburnum Avenue for a reported robbery.
“Employees at the business advised [Atwater] entered the business and inquired about services they offered,” HCPD spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka said. “The subject was wearing all black, had a baseball cap, and a bookbag. After speaking with him briefly, the employee stated the subject reached towards his waistband as if he had a gun and demanded money from the cash register.”
Police said Atwater demanded money from another employee as well while making “threatening statements”.
Money was handed to Atwater who then fled on foot towards a grocery store in the area.
“The suspect description was given out over radio and officers were in the area immediately after the robbery,” Pecka said.
An officer noticed a man with Atwater’s description walking near Laburnum Avenue and Finley Street.
“The officer attempted to stop the subject, but he fled on foot,” Pecka said. “A foot pursuit ensured and officers were able to take the subject into custody.”
Police were able to collect additional property belonging to Atwater in the area he was sighted by the officer, which prompted a brief police presence at another commercial business that afternoon.
Henrico Police are searching for a second suspect in the case. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call 804.501.5000, Crime Stoppers at 804.780.1000, or by submitting anonymous tips on the P3 Tips app on your electronic device.
