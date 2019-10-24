Parents given letter saying children may have been exposed to mumps at elementary school

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Parents at Laburnum Elementary School in Henrico received a letter from the Henrico County Health Department saying the children may have been exposed to a potential case of the mumps.
In the letter sent on Oct. 21, the health department says for students and staff at the school to monitor for signs or symptoms of mumps until Nov. 1, which is 25 days after the potential exposure. If there are any additional cases, the monitor period will be extended.
If anyone does develop signs of the mumps, the letter instructs them to visit the doctor and take the letter with them.
The health department in the letter says to make sure everyone is up to date on their immunizations.
Mumps is a viral disease that is spread person-to-person through direct contact with respiratory droplets spread by coughing or sneezing. It can also be spread by coming into direct contact with an infected person’s saliva. Symptoms of mumps include headache, body aches, fever and swollen and tender glands in the jaw. Signs of mumps typically show 12 to 25 days after exposure.
Parents also said they received a robocall telling them to be on the lookout for the letter being sent home.
