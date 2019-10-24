News to know for Oct. 24: 10 displaced in house fire; Nationals take World Series lead; Search continues for missing Louisa teen

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Thursday! We are almost through the week. Keep pushing.
Clear weather expected for Thursday and Friday, but rain is expected Sunday.
Thursday’s forecast is sunny, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
Ten Chesterfield residents have been displaced following an early morning house fire in Chesterfield.
Crews responded to the fire in the 8700 block of Belmont Road at approximately 5:12 a.m. Thursday morning.
Belmont Road is currently closed between Corcaran Drive and Cogbill Road. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.
The FBI has joined the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office in searching for a missing endangered teenage girl.
Isabel Hicks, 14, was last seen in her home around 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.
The sheriff’s office believes she is with 34-year-old Bruce Lynch of Bumpass, Virginia, in a silver-blue Toyota Matrix, with Virginia license plate tag VEM-9071.
Anyone with information on Hicks’ whereabouts should contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466. You can also call the FBI at 804-261-1044 with information.
The Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s World Series game.
The Nationals are now 2-0 in the World Series.
The team will take on the Astros for game three tomorrow in Washington at 8:07 p.m.
Chesterfield police are looking to identify a man who reportedly attempted to get into several homes.
On Sept. 24, a teenage girl said the man knocked on her door around 2 p.m. but she did not answer. Shortly after, police said he tried to open two different doors and then began walking behind the home but left when he saw a dog in the backyard.
The man was also captured approaching a home on surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Henrico police are looking to identify two men captured breaking into an apartment Saturday night.
Police said the incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 4900 block of Garden Club Circle at the Abberly Twin Hickory Apartments.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Parents in Henrico were given a letter saying children may have been exposed to mumps at Laburnum Elementary School.
In the letter sent on Oct. 21, the health department says for students and staff at the school to monitor for signs or symptoms of mumps until Nov. 1, which is 25 days after the potential exposure.
Mumps is a viral disease that is spread person-to-person through direct contact with respiratory droplets spread by coughing or sneezing. It can also be spread by coming into direct contact with an infected person’s saliva.
Symptoms of mumps include headache, body aches, fever and swollen and tender glands in the jaw. Signs of mumps typically show 12 to 25 days after exposure.
“When it hurts - observe. Life is trying to teach you something.” - Anita Krizzan
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.