Marble slab falls from tractor-trailer truck, closes lanes of I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Officials are working to clear Interstate 64 in Henrico following a tractor-trailer incident.
Virginia State Police responded to westbound I-64 at mile marker 198 for an incident involving a Freightliner tractor hauling several thousand pounds of marble slab that was lost on the roadway.
An investigation revealed that the driver of the tractor-trailer was braking slow for a vehicle in front of him. The straps holding the slab broke forcing the load to shift and fall onto the roadway.
The cab of the truck sustained damage but no injuries were reported.
VDOT is on the scene assisting with lane closure due to cleanup.
The man driving the tractor-trailer was charged with failure to secure load.
