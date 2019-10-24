Louisa, Fluvanna Counties address allegations against archeological consultant

LOUISA, Va. (WVIR) - Two central Virginia localities say they are still prioritizing plans to pull water from the James River to support growth in the Zion Crossroads area.
The Board of Supervisors for both Fluvanna and Louisa counties say the James River Water Authority has now hired a new archeological firm to advise on the project. This comes following after the previous archaeologist was deemed unqualified.
The proposed pump station has already faced months of pushback because the historic Native American heritage value of the land.
The boards say permitting efforts for the project continue and that the authority remains committed to its timely completion.
Copyright 2019 WVIR via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.