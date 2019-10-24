Henrico schools undergo testing for Legionella bacteria

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Cooling towers on Henrico County schools will undergo additional testing for Legionella bacteria.
According to Henrico County Public Schools spokesman Andy Jenks, the towers were regularly maintained by staff, but “not tested specifically for Legionella until recently in light of the concerns that came forward in another locality.”
The school system has a contract with Water Chemistry, Inc. which will conduct additional testing on the 30 chillers/cooling towers.
This is the same company the County Government hired to test the cooling towers on 10 County buildings. Only Henrico Jail West came back with a positive report for small trace Legionella bacteria.
“All of our towers are being cleaned before testing,” Jenks said. “To date, at least 10 of our cooling towers have been cleaned and tested, and we have had no positive reports of Legionella bacteria at this time.”
Jenks added moving forward, the school system will have all towers tested for Legionella bacteria, cleaned twice a year, and treated quarterly.
“We’ve now going above and beyond what we used to do,” he said.
The efforts to test cooling towers comes after more than a dozen positive reports for Legionella bacteria in Chesterfield County.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.