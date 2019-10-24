Former Va. Gov. Doug Wilder proclaims innocence following sexual misconduct allegations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder publicly announced his innocence Thursday following an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.
In July, an investigation conducted by an outside attorney hired by Virginia Commonwealth University found that Wilder kissed a former 20-year-old student against her will.
The former student, Sydney Black, who is now 22, filed a formal complaint with VCU saying that Wilder kissed her against her will in 2017.
Wilder addressed the findings and allegations in a press conference held at VCU on Thursday morning.
While the investigation found Wilder guilty of non-consensual sexual conduct, he was cleared of other allegations made by the student, including sexual exploitation, sex-based discrimination and retaliation.
“I was cleared of 3/4 of the allegations found against me,” Wilder said. He went on to appeal the finding of non-consensual sexual conduct.
Wilder says there were several reasons he appealed the finding.
“The complainant testified that I wrote and gave her a note apologizing, telling her not to share the note and not to tell anyone about the note,” Wilder said. “She was never able to produce a note, could not explain to anyone what happened to the note nor did the investigator find it necessary to clarify the inconsistencies.”
Wilder also said that work records established that Black did not work on the day she claimed to have received the note.
Wilder also addressed accusations of phone harassment, saying Black never produced phone records.
“I provided phone records ... from February to June that clearly show no harassment,” Wilder said.
Wilder went on to address the lack of witnesses.
“There was not one single corroborating witness, although the complainant said her cousin was a witness.”
According to Wilder, Black’s cousin refused to be interviewed by the investigator.
Wilder also stated that Black never worked with him directly nor did she report to him.
The former governor said he went into a hearing with a panel last week for six hours.
“The hearing panel rejected the findings of the investigation and found I was not responsible of non-consensual sexual conduct,” Wilder said.
He said all of his reasons for appeal and his findings are in a 15-page statement.
