Forecast: Pleasant through Saturday, Showers likely Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful weather for Thursday and Friday, but rain will likely return on Sunday.
THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Rain possible at any point in the day. Around 1/2″ expected. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance 70%)
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 10%)
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Shower possible late in the day. Lows in the low 60s, high: low 70s (Rain Chance: 10%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
