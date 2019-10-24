Chesterfield seek man reportedly trying to get into homes

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are attempting to identify a man who they say tried to get into several homes in a subdivision.
On Sept. 24, a teenage girl said the man knocked on her door around 2 p.m. but she did not answer. Shortly after, police said he tried to open two different doors and then began walking behind the home but left when he saw a dog in the backyard.
“He then approached multiple other homes in the area, including one that captured him on surveillance video,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
