Chain restaurant has 10 food violations; brunch spot quickly fixes all issues

(WWBT) - A chain restaurant in Henrico has been dinged by the Virginia Department of Health with 10 food safety violations while a brunch spot in Richmond quickly turned all of their previous violations around.
In its most recent inspection, Wendy’s located at 5212 Brook Road had five priority violations, which included some issues with food temperatures, and five core violations, including some baked-on ingredients in containers.
The restaurant and Starboard Group, Wendy’s franchise organization that owns the restaurant, released the following statement:
“Nothing is more important to us than the high-quality restaurant experience that we provide. The results of the health inspection in question from July were unacceptable, and we took immediate action to resolve the issues.”
Lulu’s, a brunch and lunch place on North 17th Street in Richmond, had three priority violations during an inspection. The violations included issues with food temperature, five priority foundation violations, including seeing no hand soap at a dish machine area hand sink and three core violations.
In a follow-up inspection, less than two weeks later, the restaurant had fixed everything.
The owner says they have been in operation since 2007 and they take pride in serving food at the right time and temperature. He says it shows that they care by how quickly they were able to correct the violations.
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its website:
- Priority identifies a provision in the Regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.