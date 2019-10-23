Northam announces 63 new jobs coming to Chesterfield with manufacturing plant

“For the past 30 years, Cartograf has partnered with worldwide brands across a diverse group of industries and our products are part of people’s everyday lives through a large array of packaging solutions,” said President of Cartograf Juan Jose Páramo Riestra, in a release. “Cartograf’s main facilities are located in Aguascalientes, Mexico, and as a result of constant organic growth and a substantial market share increase, the company is proud to announce its first overseas expansion, consisting of a new manufacturing facility located in the Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield, Virginia. This would not have been possible without the cooperation and support from Chesterfield County, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and The Keith Corporation. Cartograf looks forward to this new venture and contributing to the growth of the surrounding community.”