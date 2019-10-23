Northam announces 63 new jobs coming to Chesterfield with manufacturing plant

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - There will be 63 new jobs coming to Chesterfield since Cartograf, a provider of packaging solutions, will invest $65.3 million to establish its first folding and micro-corrugated package printing facility in the United States.
The 100-acre site will be located in the Meadowville Technology Park.
Virginia competed against North Carolina and Georgia for the project.
“Securing Cartograf’s first operation in the United States is a significant win for Virginia and is a strong testament to the outstanding global connectivity that we offer manufacturers of all sizes,” said Governor Ralph Northam, in a release. “By locating in the greater Richmond region, Cartograf will have access to major markets and the Port of Virginia, which will support the company’s continued growth for years to come. We thank the company for choosing to locate in Chesterfield County, and we are honored to welcome Cartograf to our Commonwealth.”
Cartograf, based in Mexico City, provides packaging solutions for various sectors worldwide, including food and beverage, personal hygiene, confectionary, and home products.
“For the past 30 years, Cartograf has partnered with worldwide brands across a diverse group of industries and our products are part of people’s everyday lives through a large array of packaging solutions,” said President of Cartograf Juan Jose Páramo Riestra, in a release. “Cartograf’s main facilities are located in Aguascalientes, Mexico, and as a result of constant organic growth and a substantial market share increase, the company is proud to announce its first overseas expansion, consisting of a new manufacturing facility located in the Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield, Virginia. This would not have been possible without the cooperation and support from Chesterfield County, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and The Keith Corporation. Cartograf looks forward to this new venture and contributing to the growth of the surrounding community.”
