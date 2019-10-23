News to Know for Oct. 23: Free flu shots; World Series mania; tons of sun

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines for your Wednesday:
Fog has moved out and sunny skies will fill your Wednesday until the weekend.
Henrico County is providing free flu shots on Wednesday.
The vaccines are available to everyone 6 months old and older on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
The vaccine will be available at Mount Vernon Adult Education Center at 7850 Carousel Lane from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals quickly derailed the Cole Express.
A 20-year-old prodigy with a passion for the big moment, Soto homered onto the train tracks high above the left field wall and hit a two-run double as the Nationals tagged Gerrit Cole and the Houston Astros 5-4 Tuesday night in the World Series opener.
“Captain Natitude,” aka Kyle White, with his bright red, 'W' helmet, has been waiting for this moment for 15 seasons.
“I never thought I’d see this in my lifetime. So to actually see it, at age 34...is pretty special," said White of the Nationals playing in the World Series.
For the fifth year in a row, Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos because someone stole a base during the World Series.
This year’s hero in the annual “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion is Washington Nationals’ shortstop Trea Turner. He singled on the second pitch of the game and then stole second base.
Participating Taco Bells will give fans a free taco between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Woody and Nelsen Funeral Homes will deliver approximately 1,200 old or torn American flags to the Virginia War Memorial on Wednesday.
The retired American flags are a part of a Woody and Nelsen Funeral Home flag exchange program that began in May of this year. The Virginia War Memorial will handle the proper disposal of the flags in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.
Police in southeastern England said 39 people were found dead Wednesday inside a truck container believed to have come from Bulgaria.
The truck, which is said to have entered Britain via the Welsh port of Holyhead on Saturday, was found by ambulance workers at Waterglade Industrial Park, Grays.
