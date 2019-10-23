More pay stations for parking being added in Central Business District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are working to install more pay stations for parking around the Central Business District, including Broad Street in the downtown area.
Additional pay stations are being added to boost turnover due to increased demand for parking.
There will be a total of 261 pay stations in the Central Business District after additional ones are installed.
“The pay stations offer a variety of options for users, including features such as Pay-By-Plate and the Passport Parking App, which allows payment through a cellphone using a mobile application,” a release said.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.