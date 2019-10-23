1 person in custody after sheriff’s office finds wrecked, abandoned vehicle

1 person in custody after sheriff’s office finds wrecked, abandoned vehicle
The vehicle was found at the intersection of Lawrenceville Plank Road and Poorhouse Road. (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 23, 2019 at 8:40 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 8:43 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody after deputies found a wrecked and abandoned vehicles on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was found at the intersection of Lawrenceville Plank Road and Poorhouse Road.

“There are a multitude of law enforcement officers in (the) area searching for (a) suspect,” the sheriff’s office originally posted on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office had warned residents to lock their doors as they searched the area.

There’s currently no information on the suspect or if they’ll face any charges.

Update: Suspect is now in custody. God Bless & Be Safe! Sheriff Roberts Law Enforcement are on-scene of a wrecked...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office - Virginia on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.