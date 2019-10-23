1 person in custody after sheriff’s office finds wrecked, abandoned vehicle

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody after deputies found a wrecked and abandoned vehicles on Wednesday morning.
The vehicle was found at the intersection of Lawrenceville Plank Road and Poorhouse Road.
“There are a multitude of law enforcement officers in (the) area searching for (a) suspect,” the sheriff’s office originally posted on Facebook.
The sheriff’s office had warned residents to lock their doors as they searched the area.
There’s currently no information on the suspect or if they’ll face any charges.
