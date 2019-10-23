Henrico offering free flu vaccines

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is providing free flu shots on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
The vaccines are available to everyone 6 months old and older on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
All minors must be accompanied by a parent.
Additionally, colorectal cancer screening kits will be available.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone over 6 months old get vaccinated before the end of October. It takes the vaccine about two weeks to be fully protected.
The vaccine will be available at Mount Vernon Adult Education Center at 7850 Carousel Lane from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Richmond, the city’s health department is offering free flu vaccines from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday at the Southwood Apartments’ pool house off Southwood Parkway near Hull Street.
Those vaccines are available for adults and children over 5.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.