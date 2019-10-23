Former Longaberger Basket building to become luxury hotel

** FILE ** In this Sept. 6, 2005 file photo, the Longaberger building is seen in Newark, Ohio. Newark, a city of about 45,000 people, is filled with empty storefronts and charming old-fashioned buildings that seem stuck in the past. The Longaberger Co., based in Newark, Ohio, has laid off several hundred employees in recent years. Building materials maker Owens Corning plans to put some of the 700 workers at its Newark insulation plant on unpaid furlough. And that's just the surface of the deep well of layoffs here. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File) (Source: KIICHIRO SATO)