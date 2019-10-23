Former Longaberger Basket building to become luxury hotel

(WWBT) - The former Longaberger Basket Company building will soon be turning into a luxury hotel, according to The Columbus Dispatch.
The plan is to renovate the inside of the giant basket and open it up for guests to stay in 2020.
The iconic basket in Newark, Ohio was bought back in 2017 for $1.2 million but cost $30 million when it first opened in 1997, The Columbus Dispatch reports.
“It’s an iconic building. To be put back into use would put a tremendous asset back into the community,” Ohio state Sen. Jay Hottinger told The Columbus Dispatch.
