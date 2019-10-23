Forecast: Dense Fog, then sunny and seasonable

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a foggy start, dry weather returns on Wednesday with a sunny sky and high temperatures in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Dense Fog advisory through 7am, then Sunny. Lows near 50, high: 67
THURSDAY: Sunny. Lows in the lower 40s, highs upper 60s to near 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. Rain possible, but mainly at night. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows upper 40s, highs low 60s. (Rain Chance 60%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows lower 50s, highs near 70.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows lower 50s, high: low 70s
