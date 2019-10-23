Looking to sell your home? Here are five things that make your home lose value

How your home can lose value
By Rachel DePompa | October 23, 2019 at 5:47 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 5:47 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Real estate company Opendoor just launched a Home Improvement Value Calculator that tries to eliminate the mystery of which upgrades can increase a home’s overall value and which hurt it.

[ Five things you can do now to add instant value to your home ]

Here are the top five offenders according to the site.

Carpet throughout the house is apparently a turnoff to buyers and a loss of $5,400 in value.

Formica or tile kitchen counters makes you lose $5,000 in value. People want granite.

Carpet in the master bedroom will also cost you value. The sites says you lose round $4,100.

If your home is located on a busy street that’s about a $2,800 deduction in value.

Finally, low quality cabinetry is a turnoff to potential buyers. It could cost you $2,700 in value.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.