Faison Center announces construction of new early education center

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Faison Center is growing again with construction now underway of the new Markel Hall.
The new building, located off Byrd Avenue near Willow Lawn, will house Faison’s new and expanded early education center.
Brian McCann, president and CEO of The Faison Center, says the addition will enable the center to serve more children under 5 years old who are diagnosed with autism.
“If we can get them young enough they may not need services by age 5. That’s our big punch to expand this program,” McCann said. “It’s not that anyone is cured of Autism, there is no cure for Autism. But the sooner we get them in, the better results we have preparing them for public school.”
The new facility will also enable Faison to expand its partnership with Westhampton Day School. The partnership gives children with autism the opportunity to be part of a traditional classroom setting.
The new early education center at Markel Hall will officially open next year.
