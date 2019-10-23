Chesterfield school bus involved in crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County School bus was involved in a crash Wednesday just before 7 a.m.
Police say the bus was trying to avoid a tractor-trailer truck that had pulled out in front of it at Woolridge and Strider roads.
The bus driver was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
The bus was carrying one student on board, who was not hurt.
Police say the tractor-trailer truck driver is at fault, but there’s currently no information on charges.
